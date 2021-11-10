Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich

Five drivers were caught speeding in Dereham Road in Costessey. File photo of Dereham Road. - Credit: Archant

Five speeding tickets were issued by police to drivers in a busy road near Norwich.

An officer from Norfolk Constabulary's local policing neighbourhood team was conducting speed checks in Dereham Road, Costessey, on Monday, November 8, when the speeding motorists were caught.

Of the five tickets issued in just one hour, one person was clocked travelling at 60mph which is 20mph over the speed limit.

South Norfolk Police said on Facebook: "Please drive carefully and stick to the speed limits. Speed is a major contributor to fatal accidents."

In September this year, a petition was launched by a Norwich dad to call on Norfolk County Council to change the speed limit for Dereham Road from 40mph to 30mph between Bowthorpe Roundabout and Roundwell Medical Centre.

Ben Farrin, 39, who has lived in the area since 2014, raised concerns due to the high number of children using the road's bus stops to get to school and the number of speeding motorists he has witnessed.