News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Five arrested in Prince of Wales during targeted patrol

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:56 PM November 9, 2021
.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

Norwich Police arrested five people in one night on Prince of Wales Road last week after it was identified as somewhere members of the public feel unsafe. - Credit: Neil Perry/Archant

Police in Norwich arrested five people in Prince of Wales Road last week during a targeted patrol.

The patrol was carried out on the night of Friday, November 5, after the area was identified by members of the public as somewhere they feel unsafe through the StreetSafe scheme.

One person was arrested for failing to appear at court. Another was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, while someone else was arrested for possession of class A drugs.

Two people were arrested for returning to the area once directed to leave due to anti-social behaviour.

The StreetSafe app was launched by the Home Office following the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, which started a national conversation about the need for action to end violence against women.

It allows people to anonymously flag public places where they have concerns for their safety and is being piloted across England and Wales until the end of November.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Crisp supplies running short at a Sainsbury's branch in Norwich

Video

Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon