Five arrested in Prince of Wales during targeted patrol

Police in Norwich arrested five people in Prince of Wales Road last week during a targeted patrol.

The patrol was carried out on the night of Friday, November 5, after the area was identified by members of the public as somewhere they feel unsafe through the StreetSafe scheme.

One person was arrested for failing to appear at court. Another was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, while someone else was arrested for possession of class A drugs.

Police were out last night around Prince of Wales Rd. An area identified by the public through #streetsafe.

Two people were arrested for returning to the area once directed to leave due to anti-social behaviour.

The StreetSafe app was launched by the Home Office following the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, which started a national conversation about the need for action to end violence against women.

It allows people to anonymously flag public places where they have concerns for their safety and is being piloted across England and Wales until the end of November.