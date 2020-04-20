Search

£4,000 worth of fishing kit stolen from garage near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:54 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 20 April 2020

Wroxham Road, near Porter's Loke, where £4,000 worth of fishing equipment was stolen. Photo: Google

Wroxham Road, near Porter's Loke, where £4,000 worth of fishing equipment was stolen. Photo: Google

Thousands of pounds worth of fishing equipment has been stolen from a garage in Sprowston.

Police say a secure garage in Porter’s Loke, off Wroxham Road, was broken into sometime between Sunday, March 1 and Wednesday, April 15.

Roughly £4,000 worth of fishing equipment, kept in a green holdall bag, was taken. Items include Daiwa Tournament Basia QD reels, Matrix Dinky Hot Head Bobbins and a 46” FreeSpirit S Landing net.

Anyone who may have been offered similar equipment during the period above is encouraged to get in contact with police.

Those with information or CCTV footage from the area are asked to contact PC Graham Gill at Sprowston police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/25221/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

