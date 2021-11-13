Damaged windows after fireworks thrown at homes

Lasting damage has been caused to homes in a city neighbourhood after fireworks were thrown by youths on Bonfire Night.

Those living in Bignold Road were shocked to find damage to their windows and doors on the evening of November 5.

One ground floor window at a property on the road has been completely smashed.

The house with a damaged window, bottom right, in Bignold Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The homeowner was dismayed to find their doorbell CCTV camera had not picked up any footage of the culprits.

Sarah Worby, 45, who lives in Bignold Road, said: "I had someone chuck something at my window but it did not smash.

"I went out the following day and saw the window had been cracked a couple of doors down."

Her neighbour's home has a chip on the glass of the front door as a result of the vandals.

Bignold Road where houses were damaged. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A 44-year-old man, who lives at the property and who did not wish to be named, said: "My wife heard a massive bang during the evening and told me fireworks had been thrown.

"It's a case of kids being unruly. I only came to live here from Coventry last year. When I was young I used to go to the youth club to burn off energy but there seems to be no space for kids to go."

Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for the Mile Cross division, said she had been talking to police who have increased patrols in the area since the recent stabbings in Hemming Way and Marriott's Way.

Ms Rumsby said: "It's very distressing. No one wants to live with that type of behaviour taking place on their doorstep.

"There does seem to be an increased amount of issues at the moment."

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Vaughan Thomas, city councillor for the ward, said he would like to see increased police patrolling as a result of the fireworks being thrown.

Mr Thomas said: "Throwing fireworks is dangerous for everyone's health and safety. Throwing them deliberately at someone's window should result in a prosecution.

"I don't see firework throwing as a trend in itself but those who do it are probably inclined to be involved in other anti-social behaviour which could become a trend."

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted.