Damaged windows after fireworks thrown at homes
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Lasting damage has been caused to homes in a city neighbourhood after fireworks were thrown by youths on Bonfire Night.
Those living in Bignold Road were shocked to find damage to their windows and doors on the evening of November 5.
One ground floor window at a property on the road has been completely smashed.
The homeowner was dismayed to find their doorbell CCTV camera had not picked up any footage of the culprits.
Sarah Worby, 45, who lives in Bignold Road, said: "I had someone chuck something at my window but it did not smash.
"I went out the following day and saw the window had been cracked a couple of doors down."
Her neighbour's home has a chip on the glass of the front door as a result of the vandals.
Most Read
- 1 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
- 2 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
- 3 Drivers facing long delays near Norwich due to roadworks
- 4 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack
- 5 UB40 cancels Norwich gig due to rising Covid cases
- 6 Fury at councillor's 'disgusting' slurs of city folk
- 7 'I couldn't move': Woman's terror after spiking suspicion in the city
- 8 Dangerous driver crashed into Norwich doctor's surgery after chase
- 9 'I woke up in a bin': Recovering addict on how he turned his life around
- 10 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
A 44-year-old man, who lives at the property and who did not wish to be named, said: "My wife heard a massive bang during the evening and told me fireworks had been thrown.
"It's a case of kids being unruly. I only came to live here from Coventry last year. When I was young I used to go to the youth club to burn off energy but there seems to be no space for kids to go."
Chrissie Rumsby, county councillor for the Mile Cross division, said she had been talking to police who have increased patrols in the area since the recent stabbings in Hemming Way and Marriott's Way.
Ms Rumsby said: "It's very distressing. No one wants to live with that type of behaviour taking place on their doorstep.
"There does seem to be an increased amount of issues at the moment."
Vaughan Thomas, city councillor for the ward, said he would like to see increased police patrolling as a result of the fireworks being thrown.
Mr Thomas said: "Throwing fireworks is dangerous for everyone's health and safety. Throwing them deliberately at someone's window should result in a prosecution.
"I don't see firework throwing as a trend in itself but those who do it are probably inclined to be involved in other anti-social behaviour which could become a trend."
Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted.