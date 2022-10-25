Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man taken to hospital after fight at city strip club

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:02 PM October 25, 2022
A man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out at Sugar and Spice

A man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out at Sugar & Spice - Credit: Google

A man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out in a strip club during the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a venue - believed to be Sugar & Spice - in Prince of Wales Road.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 4.15am on Tuesday, October 25.

A man was arrested at the venue and taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown and the investigation is ongoing. 

