Man taken to hospital after fight at city strip club

A man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out in a strip club during the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a venue - believed to be Sugar & Spice - in Prince of Wales Road.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 4.15am on Tuesday, October 25.

A man was arrested at the venue and taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The extent of his injuries is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.