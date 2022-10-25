Man taken to hospital after fight at city strip club
Published: 3:02 PM October 25, 2022
- Credit: Google
A man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out in a strip club during the early hours of the morning.
Police were called to reports of an altercation at a venue - believed to be Sugar & Spice - in Prince of Wales Road.
Officers arrived at the scene at about 4.15am on Tuesday, October 25.
A man was arrested at the venue and taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
The extent of his injuries is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.