Weapon used in brawl in Norwich minutes after England win
- Credit: Daniel Moxon
A fight broke out in a Norwich street on Wednesday night, just a few minutes after England confirmed their place in the Euro 2020 final.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said officers were called at around 10.45pm to Ber Street.
A weapon was seen during the fight, which happened close to the Berstrete Gates pub and involved up to six people.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to the scene, after being told multiple people had been injured.
But when they arrived at the scene, no patients were found.
Police arrested a male teenager on suspicion of affray and he remains in custody.
Officers continue to investigate the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 2 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
- 3 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
- 4 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
- 5 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
- 6 'He'll kill again' - Warning as killer of Norwich woman is jailed
- 7 One more to go! Norwich's joy as England storm into Euros final
- 8 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre
- 9 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
- 10 City set to raid Ipswich for talented midfielder
A witness said they saw two police cars at the scene as well as the ambulances.