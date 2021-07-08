News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Weapon used in brawl in Norwich minutes after England win

Daniel Moxon

Published: 4:16 PM July 8, 2021   
Police were called to Ber Street in Norwich to reports of a brawl minutes after England's Euro 2020 semi-final win.

Police were called to Ber Street in Norwich to reports of a brawl minutes after England's Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark was confirmed. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A fight broke out in a Norwich street on Wednesday night, just a few minutes after England confirmed their place in the Euro 2020 final.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said officers were called at around 10.45pm to Ber Street.

A weapon was seen during the fight, which happened close to the Berstrete Gates pub and involved up to six people.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to the scene, after being told multiple people had been injured.

But when they arrived at the scene, no patients were found.

Police arrested a male teenager on suspicion of affray and he remains in custody.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

A witness said they saw two police cars at the scene as well as the ambulances.



