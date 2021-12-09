Newsagent's terror that thieves who left axe in shop will return
- Credit: David Cross/Ben Hardy
A newsagent targeted by criminals who carried out a £10,000 raid on his shop is desperate for the thugs to be brought to justice.
Field's News and Convenience store in London Street in Norwich saw its windows smashed during the incident - with the boss of the business personally having to repair the damage.
Police were called to the city centre newsagent around 6.20am on Friday, November 26.
The yobbos had already made off with around £10,000 worth of goods including cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol and mobile phones.
It is understood no arrests have been made as police enquiries continue into the opportunist raid.
Mannan Mohammad, 23, who works at the newsagents, said: "A lot of customers are worrying and asking about what happened.
"Hopefully justice will come to them. No one has come back yet but it does cause worry in the back of your mind."
The owner of the newsagent fixed the smashed window within three days of the suspects breaking in through it.
It was back in order by 5pm on Monday, November 29.
Black sheeting can now be seen in front of the repaired window at the busy newsagent.
Mr Mohammad said the suspects are difficult to identify on the CCTV footage sent to police as they are covered with hoodies, face masks and gloves.
However, the business was able to bounce back from the crime as normal order resumed within hours of the incident.
"My boss ordered replacement stock the same day which arrived over the weekend so we were busy and staffed immediately to restart the business," Mr Mohammad explained.
Forensic services and a police van could be seen outside the shop following the burglary.
Officers found an axe had been left inside the shop after the burglars fled with the stolen goods.
This was taken by the police to try and examine the fingerprints.
Stephen Warnes, who was on the way to the gym shortly after the break-in, called the police on the day.
He said: "It took an hour for the police to arrive and I waited for a long-time in the meantime.
"A lady came and picked up items on the path outside the shop."