Firearm seized along with 330 cannabis plants in Felthorpe

PUBLISHED: 10:46 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:47 20 December 2018

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Two men remain in custody today following the discovery of hundreds of cannabis plants in Felthorpe.

A firearm, hydroponics equipment and more than 330 plants were found at a property on Brands Lane on Wednesday morning.

Officers also executed warrants at two properties on Dog Lane in Horsford, but no items were seized, police said.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 50s, have been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Norfolk police said they both remain in custody at this time.

On Monday evening, officers also attended an outbuilding in Mill Lane at approximately 9pm and found around 500 cannabis plants at different stages of growth.

The haul is estimated to be worth around £200,000.

Officers had descended on Felthorpe already this year, where they found more than 4,000 plants at an abandoned garden centre on Holt Road.

Police had been directed to the building by a dog walker who smelled cannabis.

Plants were being grown in a number of old sheds and greenhouses - siphoning off electricity in the process - which raised the suspicions of the landowner.

