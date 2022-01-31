An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk's chief constable has urged people in Norwich to come forward with information to find the killer of Joe Dix.

The 18-year-old died in hospital after being stabbed in Vale Green on Friday.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

Mr Dix's family have released a statement, through Norfolk Police, stating: "Our world has been torn apart and Joe will be greatly missed by his family, girlfriend, many friends and his puppy.”

A number of floral tributes to Mr Dix have been left close to the scene at Vale Green which has been cordoned as investigations continue.

More floral tributes have been left at Vale Green, Norwich, in memory of Joe Dix who was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Norfolk’s chief constable Paul Sanford has issued a plea for information to help solve the case.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

He said: "This is a tragic incident which has led to the needless loss of life.

"I would urge anyone from within the community who has information about the circumstances leading to the death to get in touch with us so we can do our best to deliver justice for the family."

Mr Sanford recognised some people might wish to give information anonymously and encouraged them to get in touch via the public portal.

Norfolk’s chief constable said "over the coming weeks we will have a significant number of extra officers on patrol" in the area.

But as well as high-profile uniformed patrols, Mr Sanford said there would also be some plain clothes officers also working in the area.

Mr Sanford said it was "too early" in the investigation to confirm whether there was any gang or drug-related connection to the murder of Mr Dix.

But he did say that the force recognised there was a "risk of violence" to anyone involved in drug-related activity or County Lines drugs.”

He said: "Those most likely to be victims of homicide are those likely to be in an unhealthy relationship or those involved in drug activity.

"We will ensure we do our utmost to target the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to justice."

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of Mr Dix's death.

Part of Vale Green has been cordoned off by police as investigations continue into the death.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Officers are continuing to guard the cordon which has been in place since the fatal stabbing on Friday night.

A forensic services van attended the scene while police were also been seen entering flats on Vale Green close to where the cordon has been put in place.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

A man in his 40s, and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested and questioned in connection with the incident.

But on Saturday police said both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The murder is the third to have taken place in Norfolk in the space of a week and follows two killings in the west of the county last weekend.

Mr Sanford recognised there would be concern from members of the public about the murders but insisted it was "unprecedented" and said all the deaths were unconnected.

Following the Norwich stabbing, Detective chief inspector Dave Freeman said: “A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquires to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He urged anyone with information to contact police.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information can access the portal here: Public Portal.

Alternatively, you can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday, January 28.

Neighbours' shock

The murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix in Norwich sparked shock and sadness among neighbours on the estate he lived on.

A woman living in Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had heard Mr Dix was a "lovely lad".

She said: "All I know is that he was such a lovely guy.

"Those that know him say he was a really lovely lad. It's such a shame."

A man, 53, who lives at Postle Mews, off Vale Green, said: “It’s horrible, it’s shocking.

“I just feel shocked and very sad - you think of that poor family.

“It’s only just started for them."

The man saw “armed police turn up” during the incident.

Another man from Postle Mews said he looked out after his daughter “heard someone shout”.

“We came out and saw the ambulance.

“It’s a bit of a shock.”

A 38-year-old woman from Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was "shocked" and "sad."