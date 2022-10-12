Mum begs drivers to slow down after beloved cat injured in hit-and-run

Millie the cat, nine, who needs an urgent operation after a suspected hit and run in Poringland - Credit: Marie Charles

A distraught single parent is putting out an impassioned plea for drivers to slow down after her beloved pet cat was left with major injuries in a suspected hit-and-run.

Marie Charles, 48, from Hillside in Poringland, launched a GoFundMe online fundraiser for £1,000 after beloved family feline Millie, nine, was left with a broken pelvis in three places and a damaged hernia near her bowel.

Marie Charles from Poringland - Credit: Marie Charles

Mrs Charles, who has a 13-year-old daughter and two seven-year-old twin girls, said she discovered the beloved family pet injured in her garden at around 9pm on October 6.

She said a vets report showed the extent of the damage meant Millie was injured close to home.

The moggy also needed an operation to repair the hernia - costing between £1,300 and £1,800 - on top of the £1,100 vet bill to stabilise the animal.

The fundraising page set up by Mrs Charles to raise £1,000 for the emergency care costs has raised £820 in two days.

She said: "Elderly people living in the Hillside area have been concerned for a long time about speeding. Speed bumps have been taken away and there are potholes in the road.

"We are worried about our children and elderly people. It is getting ridiculous."

The self-employed forest school practitioner, who lives in a Saffron Housing Trust home, said lots of cars park in Hillside despite it being a private road.

"People need to drive safely and slow down in residential areas. We do get people driving down this road at speed to the private car park and fishing lake," she added.

Isla Charles, seven, whose pet cat was injured in a suspected hit and run in Poringland - Credit: Marie Charles

Mrs Charles first got Millie when she was a kitten, adding the animal was especially loved by her seven-year-old, Isla.

She said her children were desperate to do their bit to help save Millie who is "bright and cuddly".

She added: "Everyone loves her. My initial reaction was we have to find the money to give her a fighting chance. It has been tough."

Sisters Isla Charles, Sophie Charles and Alana Charles - Credit: Marie Charles

She wants to thank the neighbours for their donations and their campaigning for better speed signs and restrictions.

The family is putting on a fundraising yard sale on October 15 between 10am and 2pm.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/millies-money-to-fund-life-saving-surgery



