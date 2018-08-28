Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

A police car was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop during a late night incident.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team was attempting to stop an Audi A5 during the incident in Norwich at 9pm on Friday, December 21.

An appeal for information has been launched in posts on Twitter, with Sgt Chris Harris stating that “fortunately officers were uninjured.”

