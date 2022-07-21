Drug dealer found with two dinner plates full of cocaine and heroin

Fadhel Asghar has been jailed for five years - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man found with two dinner plates full of crack cocaine and heroin has been jailed for five years.

Fadhel Asghar, of no fixed abode, was arrested on February 3 this year after police found him while searching a home in Sprowston.

Officers found Asghar, 23, inside the property with two dinner plates containing suspected Class A drugs - later identified as crack cocaine and heroin.

Several hundred wraps, an amount of cash and mobile phones were also found at the property and Asghar was remanded in custody.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Ashgar had denied the charge at an earlier hearing but changed his plea to guilty at trial.

He was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, July 21.

PC James Loftus of Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are pleased with this sentence and take offences of this nature very seriously.

"Drug dealing affects families and communities and has far-reaching consequences across the region.

"We will continue to disrupt criminal activity in our county and hope that this sentence deters those who may wrongly believe that Norfolk is an easy target for drug dealing.”