Extra security measures approved for flats plagued by drug use

Residents have complained anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and discarded needles and drug paraphernalia are common at Gordon Square and Goldwell Road in Norwich.

Security doors have been approved to tackle antisocial behaviour at council flat blocks in Norwich.

New metal locking doors with electronic access controls are set to be installed at the Goodman Square complex where residents have faced problems including drug use and people defecating in stairwells.

The new security entry systems are part of a Norwich city council roll-out to social housing where residents have experienced antisocial behaviour including drug use.

In 2019 two men were arrested for assault and intent to supply Class A drugs after another man was stabbed at the flats.

Residents raised concerns with the city council last year about needles, sharp objects and excrement littering public areas.

New doors designed to prevent access to non-residents have also been approved for council properties in Goldwell Road and Gordon Square where residents had complained of “very intimidating people” regularly using drugs.

Goodman Square in Norwich, where residents have been dealing with drug-taking and excrement in the hallway

The door entry systems, which cost the equivalent of £18,000 per building, are part of a £7m rollout of improved door security at council properties underway since 2017.

Residents of social housing blocks with unsecured entry doors have previously criticised the criteria used to decide which properties are prioritised for security upgrades.