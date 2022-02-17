News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Extinction Rebellion protesters to face trial over Barclays Bank damage

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:25 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 4:40 PM February 17, 2022
Protesters were arrested after smashing the windows at St James Court Barclays branch

XR Protesters were arrested after smashing the windows at St James Court Barclays branch - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Two women charged with criminal damage at a Barclays bank branch in Norwich are set to stand trial later this year.

Police were called after a window and door were smashed with hammers at the branch at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, on April 13 last year.

A sign reading "in case of climate emergency break glass" was stuck onto the broken window.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 51, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 70, of Vale Green, Norwich, were arrested at the scene and were both charged with criminal damage.

Protestors being arrested after smashing the glass at Barclays

Two women have been charged with criminal damage - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday heard the pair, who deny the charges, will now stand trial on August 10 with the case to be heard in front of a circuit judge and expected to last up to three days. 

The damage followed acts of "civil disobedience" in London, where Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed the windows of Barclays' London HQ in Canary Wharf.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Traders said the tarmacking, supposedly temporary, is an "eyesore" and does not fit in with St Augustines' historic nature

Tarmac slapped on historic city high street branded 'cheap, lazy eyesore'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Celestial Sound Cloud installation will be in Chapelfield Gardens

Days Out Guide | Video

Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Pastel yellow home with timber detailing off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £485,000

Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Eamonn Laverty of McAleer and Rushe added a Kindness Tree to the St Crispsins Road building site to benefit those in need

Why coats are being hung from a tree outside £42m development

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon