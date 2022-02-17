Extinction Rebellion protesters to face trial over Barclays Bank damage

XR Protesters were arrested after smashing the windows at St James Court Barclays branch - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Two women charged with criminal damage at a Barclays bank branch in Norwich are set to stand trial later this year.

Police were called after a window and door were smashed with hammers at the branch at St James' Court, off Whitefriars, on April 13 last year.

A sign reading "in case of climate emergency break glass" was stuck onto the broken window.

Extinction Rebellion members Amanda Fox, 51, of Kilderkin Way, Norwich, and Jennifer Parkhouse, 70, of Vale Green, Norwich, were arrested at the scene and were both charged with criminal damage.

Two women have been charged with criminal damage - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday heard the pair, who deny the charges, will now stand trial on August 10 with the case to be heard in front of a circuit judge and expected to last up to three days.

The damage followed acts of "civil disobedience" in London, where Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed the windows of Barclays' London HQ in Canary Wharf.