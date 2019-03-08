Climate change protestor goes on trial for disrupting a council meeting

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A climate change protestor charged with disrupting a council budget meeting has gone on trial in Norwich.

Robert Possnett, 57, of Nacton Lane, Great Barton is charged with acting in a disorderly manner for the purpose of preventing the transaction of the business for which a meeting was called in Norfolk County Council chambers on February 11.

You may also want to watch:

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning, Possnett confirmed his name, age and address before the prosecution laid out its arguments.

In front of a full public gallery of fellow climate change protestors and supporters of the Extinction Rebellion movement the court heard evidence from councillor Margaret Stone and watched video footage from police officers who attended the scene on February 11.

The trial continues.