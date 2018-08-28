Can you help Norfolk Police find this wanted man?

Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man in Norwich.

Ernest Roylance, 54, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

The man, who also goes by the name of ‘Ernie’, is described as white, approximately 5ft 5 tall, slim build, with very short hair.

He has bird tattoos on his neck and hands and wears a nose ring.

Anyone who may have seen Roylance, or has information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.