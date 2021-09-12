News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police continue to investigate report of rape in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:54 PM September 12, 2021   
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Police are continuing to investigate a rape said to have happened in the Wherry Road area at around 5.30am on Sunday, September 5. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Police are continuing to investigate reports a woman was raped in Norwich.

Police were called at around 5.30am on Sunday, September 5, to reports that a woman had been raped in Wherry Road.

A cordon was put in place at the scene, near to the Riverside swimming pool, but has since been lifted.  

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released while enquiries continue

A Norfolk Police spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing" into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111. 

