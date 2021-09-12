Published: 5:54 PM September 12, 2021

Police are continuing to investigate reports a woman was raped in Norwich.

Police were called at around 5.30am on Sunday, September 5, to reports that a woman had been raped in Wherry Road.

A cordon was put in place at the scene, near to the Riverside swimming pool, but has since been lifted.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released while enquiries continue

A Norfolk Police spokesman said "enquiries are ongoing" into the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.