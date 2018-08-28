Enquiries ongoing into aggravated burglary where man tied up in Norfolk home
PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 January 2019
Police say enquiries are ongoing after a man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home and stole a “large” amount of money.
It is believed the victim had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary which happened between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, December 3 at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.
They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.
The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.
The offenders made off from the address with a large quantity of cash.
A police spokesman said enquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.
Following the incident, Detective Sergeant Mike Cox said: “We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances around this incident but we do believe it to be a targeted attack.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
