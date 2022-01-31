CCTV released after electric bike stolen from outside Asda store

A CCTV image has been released by police after a bike was stolen from outside an Asda store. - Credit: Supplied

A CCTV image has been released by police after an electric bike worth hundreds of pounds was stolen from outside a supermarket.

A Raleigh Captus Hub electric bike was locked up outside the Asda store in Drayton High Road, near Norwich, when it was stolen.

The bike, worth approximately £1,750, was taken between 5.15pm and 5.50pm on Saturday, January 22.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the theft.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the image should contact PC Lisa Read in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/5643/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.