News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

CCTV released after electric bike stolen from outside Asda store

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:36 PM January 31, 2022
Raleigh bike stolen from Asda in Drayton High Road, Norwich

A CCTV image has been released by police after a bike was stolen from outside an Asda store. - Credit: Supplied

A CCTV image has been released by police after an electric bike worth hundreds of pounds was stolen from outside a supermarket. 

A Raleigh Captus Hub electric bike was locked up outside the Asda store in Drayton High Road, near Norwich, when it was stolen.

The bike, worth approximately £1,750, was taken between 5.15pm and 5.50pm on Saturday, January 22.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the theft.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the image should contact PC Lisa Read in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/5643/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022

Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Jayden Vincent taking on the 'gutbuster' breakfast challenge at Sam's Café in Norwich.

Food and Drink

If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A woman was arrested after trying to bite an East of England Ambulance Service paramedic in Norwich.

Man dies after getting into difficulties in UEA Sportspark pool

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon