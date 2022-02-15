Electric bike worth £1k stolen from outside church
Published: 12:09 PM February 15, 2022
- Credit: Google
An electric bike worth £1,000 has been stolen from the railings outside a church in Bowthorpe.
The bike was stolen from outside Bowthorpe Church, in Bowthorpe Hall Road, between 11.05am and 3.05pm on Thursday, February 10.
Described as a black fold up Carrera cross city electric bike, it has a fluorescent stripe running down the frame from front to back.
Anyone with information should contact PC Michelle Clarke at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/10914/22.
