Electric bike worth £1k stolen from outside church

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:09 PM February 15, 2022
The electric bike was stolen from outside Bowthorpe Church, near Norwich, Norfolk.

An electric bike worth £1,000 has been stolen from the railings outside a church in Bowthorpe.

The bike was stolen from outside Bowthorpe Church, in Bowthorpe Hall Road, between 11.05am and 3.05pm on Thursday, February 10.

Described as a black fold up Carrera cross city electric bike, it has a fluorescent stripe running down the frame from front to back.

Anyone with information should contact PC Michelle Clarke at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/10914/22.

