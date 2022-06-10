Eight charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norwich

Police carried out warrants at three addresses in Norwich and arrested 18 people. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Eight people have been charged in connection with drug offences in Norwich.

The charges come after specialist officers from the Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed three drug warrants at addresses in Norwich on June 7.

Class A drugs, mobile phones and cash was seized by officers.

Police arrested 18 people in connection with the searches, ten were released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Eight people were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine.

Charged were Liam Bolt, 19 and of no fixed address, Jamie Proctor, 20 and of Maidstone Road in Norwich, Calvin Garwe, 21 and of The Ridings in Poringland, Lee Cook, 41 and of Wilks Farm Drive in Norwich.

Also charged were George Doyle, 20 and of King Street in Norwich, Nigel Bestford, 42 and of Munnings Road in Norwich, Chloe Levy, 31 and of Munnings Road in Norwich, and Scott Bodily, 41 and of Fairfield Street in Norwich.

Bolt, Proctor, Garwe and Cook have been remanded in custody and the others have been released on police bail.

They will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court at a later date.