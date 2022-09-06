Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Eight people arrested at Sundown Festival

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:23 AM September 6, 2022
The main stage at the Sundown Festival 2022.

Police arrested eight people at Sundown Festival last weekend

Eight people were arrested at Sundown for offences including assault and drug possession.

Norfolk Police worked with the organisers of the festival this weekend to minimise disruption for attendees and those living nearby.

Over the four days, September 2 to 4, eight people were arrested.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

A man in his 20s was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

A man in his 20s was arrested for assault causing actual bodily harm.

A woman in her late teens was arrested for common assault and a public order offence.

A man was arrested for a breach of the peace.

A man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

A man in his 20s was arrested for drinking and driving on leaving the site.

Superintendent Kris Barnard of Norfolk Constabulary said: "It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves and making the most of the good weather and music.

"Considering thousands of people attended the festival, it was only a very small proportion that chose to act in such a way where an arrest was necessary.”

