Egg-lobbing mob leads police to step up presence in suburb

Published: 7:00 AM October 15, 2021

Police have increased foot patrols in Pilling Park Road and Morse Road in response to antisocial behaviour reports - Credit: Archant

Pensioners' homes have been targeted by an egg-throwing gang in a city neighbourhood blighted by persistent disorder.

Police foot patrols have increased in Pilling Park Road and Morse Road in response to recent reports of anti-social behaviour in Thorpe Hamlet.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said officers are working alongside the local community and partner agencies such as Norwich City Council in order to find a longer-term solution.

A 72-year-old man, who did not wish to be named, has recently installed a new CCTV camera on his Morse Road home which has been targeted by the yolk-chucking yobs.

A new CCTV camera installed by a pensioner living in Morse Road in response to groups of people throwing eggs at the home - Credit: Ben Hardy

The pensioner said: "We did have lots of problems. It seems to happen in the afternoon and evenings.

"We had people throwing eggs at our house and next door. On one occasion they threw the eggs at the window when the camera was being installed at the same time.

"The camera only managed to record me cleaning egg off the window which was quite ironic."

The same house has also had stones thrown at the window.

Pilling Park Road in Thorpe Hamlet - Credit: Ben Hardy

One driving instructor, who lives in Morse Road and asked not to be named, had to take a lesson with egg on her car as she had not had time to clean it off after being targeted by the group.

Woodrow Pilling Park, just off Morse Road and Pilling Park Road where the group has been gathering - Credit: Ben Hardy

And a 75-year-old woman, who also asked to remain anonymous is living on her own, said she is struggling to sleep at night due to her concerns over the mob.

She said: "I am always looking out of the window. I have lived here 50-odd years but the last couple of years are not like anything before. It has changed.

"I am worried. They chuck rubbish in your garden and they took two decorations from my gate as well."

We have received a number of Anti-social behaviour reports in the Pilling Park/Morse Road area of Norwich. Please let us know of any issues & info you have by contacting us/@NorwichCC via these details. #telluswhatyouknow #NorwichOPT #SB #PS1642 pic.twitter.com/dvquGoKHhp — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) October 12, 2021

Superintendent Terry Lordan said: "We discussed it at our meeting yesterday and we are really aware of it with increased patrols."

Supt Terry Lordan said people can report an incident anonymously via Crimestoppers. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police added: "Following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Pilling Park and Morse Road area of Norwich, officers from the local Operational Partnership Team and Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team have been increasing foot patrols in the area."