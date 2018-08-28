Search

More roads could be closed on East Anglian derby day

PUBLISHED: 12:01 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 29 January 2019

Extra road closures could be put in place for the East Anglian derby in Norwich next month, as well as the normal closures around Carrow Road. Picture: Google.

Archant

Extra road closures could be put in place in Norwich at next month’s East Anglian derby.

Police keeping Ipswich supporters away from travelling Norwich fans at a previous derby at Portman Road. Norfolk police say a policing operation has been organised for the derby at Carrow Road on February 10. Picture: ArchantPolice keeping Ipswich supporters away from travelling Norwich fans at a previous derby at Portman Road. Norfolk police say a policing operation has been organised for the derby at Carrow Road on February 10. Picture: Archant

Around 2,000 Ipswich fans are expected to travel to Norwich for the match at Carrow Road, which kicks off at midday on Sunday, February 10.

Norfolk police have asked fans to enjoy the match “in the right spirit”, with a policing operation on the day aiming to keep fans safe and assist those travelling from the train station to the coach park at the stadium.

Officers will be signposting Ipswich supporters to the stadium via Lower Clarence Road, Clarence Road and Carrow Road, as they did when the teams last met in the city.

But motorists have been warned that short closures could be put in place on these roads before the match, depending on crowd numbers.

The Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: ArchantThe Steam Packet in Norwich looks set to be denied early opening on Derby Day. Picture: Archant

Normal road closures will also be in place around Carrow Road before and after the match.

City pubs have applied to extend their licences to start serving alcohol earlier on derby day. The Fat Cat and Canary in Thorpe Road had its bid denied, the Steam Packet in Crown Road is awaiting a decision, and the William IV in Quebec Road and Lollard’s Pit in Riverside Road have since withdrawn their applications.

Chief supt Dave Marshall, who will be overseeing the policing operation, said: “This is one of the highlights of the season for both sets of supporters and a great local derby with healthy rivalry.

“These are two family friendly clubs and supporters and we ask people to enjoy the match and enjoy the occasion in the right spirit.

“As always, the police operation has been developed to ensure everyone has a great day out.

“The majority of fans attending will be there to enjoy the game and we’ll be there to welcome them but it should also come as no surprise that our focus will be on those whose behaviour spoils the enjoyment of everybody else, and to manage areas where we have seen issues before at other matches.”

Police have been working closely with colleagues in Suffolk, British Transport Police and both football clubs to ensure the smooth running of the operation on the day.

For up-to-date information and road closure advice on match day, follow @NorfolkPolice.

