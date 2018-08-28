Former Norwich City player accused of sex assault told bouncer he knew he had done wrong, court hears

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant Archant © 2006

A door supervisor has described how a former Norwich City footballer accused of sexual assault admitted he knew what he had done was wrong as he was ejected from a city nightclub.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that a woman at the nightclub was allegedly sexually assaulted in the club in an incident which happened after midnight on February 4 last year.

The prosecution allege that Robert Eagle, 31, who played just 10 times for the Canaries before going onto play for Lowestoft Town, had been out with friends at the club and had been in “high spirits” but had gone too far and “ended up sexually assaulting a woman at the nightclub”.

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, said: “As she passed the defendant she felt a hand from behind go up her skirt and touch her over her underwear.”

Giving evidence on Tuesday (January 22) Gavin Ringer, who worked as a door supervisor at Mercy nightclub in February last year, said he was spoken to by the alleged victim following the incident.

He told the jury of eight women and four men that she asked if he could “get this guy out” as he had put his hand up her skirt.

Mr Ringer said he asked him to leave because of the allegations that had been made that he had sexually assaulted someone.

Mr Ringer said Eagle was “very compliant” and went to leave.

He said: “He has been compliant and as we were walking through he put his hands up in the air and said to me ‘okay, fair enough, I know what I’ve done, I’ve done wrong and let’s just leave it at that”.

He said Eagle then carried on walking out.

While outside Mr Ringer said he kept the defendant in an area outside while trying to get police.

He told the jury that Eagle’s demeanor changed at this point.

Mr Ringer said the defendant became “aggressive” towards him and said ‘You think you’re the bigger man”.

Mr Ringer said Eagle kept on saying that to him.

In cross examination Joanne Eley, defending Eagle, suggested he had said things in evidence which he had not put in his statement made immediately after the alleged offence.

He accepted that he used the term sexual assault in evidence but had not said that at the time.

The jury was shown the video of Eagle being interviewed by police after his arrest.

Eagle, who said he was “on his way to being drunk”, told police he “didn’t touch her”.

He said: “I didn’t touch her I know that.”

He later said: “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Earlier the woman alleged victim gave evidence from behind a screen.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court how she felt being touched under her skirt.

She described how it “wasn’t just like a touch, it was more like a shove”.

The witness said she turned around gave a reaction as if to say “What the hell?”

She said she then went to find security guards and told them “he groped me”.’

Eagle, of Central Road, Leiston, Suffolk, has denied sexual assault.

The trial continues.