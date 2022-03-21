Investigation into e-scooter altercation which left man bleeding closed

One of the many pictures Nigel Brock had taken on the night he was knocked to the floor - Credit: Nigel Brock

Enquiries into the circumstances of a crash which left a man with a bleeding head wound has been closed due to insufficient evidence.

Nigel Brock, 66, alleged he was knocked down by a man and a woman on an e-scooter between midnight and 12.15am on February 26 in Riverside Road.

The man, who lives in William White Place near Gas Hill, said he had refused to move out of the way of the two riders who he claims were on the pavement.

Mr Brock said: “It is illegal for e-scooters to be ridden on the pavement.

“There were no cars on the road because it was the early hours of the morning.”

A scuffle then ensued with both parties believing themselves to be the victim of assault.

Mr Brock said he was out in the early hours as he enjoys taking photos of the city when it is usually peaceful at night.