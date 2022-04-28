Fears new crude graffiti trend will spread in quiet suburb

Graffiti in the basketball court in Vane Close. Pictured inset is Chris Parish who lives nearby - Credit: Ben Hardy

A gang of yobs have been on a spray painting rampage through the usually serene streets on the outskirts of the city.

Homeowners in Dussindale were dismayed to see graffiti daubed on trees and the basketball court in Vane Close on Tuesday.

One home even had a crude image sprayed on its wall.

Graffiti sprayed on the wall in the basketball court in Vane Close - Credit: Ben Hardy

Broadland District Council has been alerted to the mess having previously been called to clear graffiti on the bridge running across the business park from Vane Close.

A spokeswoman for the district council said: “Now we have been made aware of the graffiti at the basketball courts, we will clear it up as soon as possible.“

Graffiti on a tree in Dussindale's Vane Close - Credit: Ben Hardy

But people living in the area fear this may just be the start.

Chris Parish, 85, who has lived in Vane Close for six years, said: "The thing about graffiti is it is progressive. If anyone starts others will follow.

"It's really since lockdown that we have noticed anti-social behaviour and other minor offences. It is not like we are being threatened at the door but there has been an escalation.

"No one wants this on their doorstep."

Chris Parish who lives in Vane Close in Dussindale - Credit: Ben Hardy

An 86-year-old woman out walking her dog in the suburb, who did not wish to be named, said there was a group who had caused similar issues in the Vane Close area 10 years ago.

Paint left in the basketball court in Dussindale's Vane Close - Credit: Ben Hardy

She added: "They moved on but it seems like another group is coming along on."

County councillor Ian Mackie (Cons), who represents Dussindale, said: "This type of anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and distressing for people.

Cllr Ian Mackie, Broadland District Councillor, Thorpe St Andrew North West. - Credit: Ian Mackie

"It’s always depressing when a tiny mindless minority vandalise their own neighbourhood.

"Thankfully this is relatively rare in this popular community, but I would urge those who witnessed this to contact Thorpe police and report it on the 101 number.”

Graffiti on the bridge running across the Broadland Business Park from Vane Close - Credit: Ben Hardy

Thorpe St Andrew mayor Sue Lawn, who lives in Vane Close, posted on social media urging those responsible to come back and wash the paint off or pay for someone else to clear it.

She said: "This is totally unacceptable whether it is in a public place or on someone’s fence and it needs to be cleaned up."