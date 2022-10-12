Vision for BMX and skating area at recently vandalised play park

There is a vision for a new multi-age area in Dussindale Park. Pictured inset is councillor Jonathan Emsell - Credit: Contributed/Broadland District Council

A children's play park which was damaged over the weekend may have new facilities for skaters and BMX riders in the future.

Dussindale Park in Thorpe St Andrew's Pound Lane has been closed until further notice for safety reasons.

The town council said this was as a result of vandalism but it is hoped the facility will be reopened soon.

And now a vision has been revealed as to how the play area may be completely transformed in the future.

Jonathan Emsell, Conservative district councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, has been working on plans for the park for 10 years which could connect the facility to the recently refurbished Sir George Morse Park.

Mr Emsell said: "There would be a square at the top for younger children, a middle area for older ones and a lower part for younger adults wanting to practice with a view to creating the next generation of skate and BMX stars for the Olympics.

"We are doing some work on the park but my view is to improve the facilities as part of a much bigger plan."

This vision would have to be funded by developer contributions.

It comes as the play area at the Sir George Morse Park has fully reopened following an investment of more than £60,000 in new equipment.

Thorpe St Andrew mayor Sue Lawn said: "It is disappointing the significant improvement at Sir George Morse Park comes at a time where we have had to temporarily close the play area at the town hall whilst we undertake urgent repairs following vandalism.

"Fortunately, it is a short walk for parents across to Sir George Morse Park, so we hope the short closure for repairs will not lead to significant inconvenience to the families that regularly visit Fitzmaurice Park.

"The safety of the play area users is our top priority.

"Despite the vandalism, the town council is excited our plans for new play facilities at the town hall are a step closer with an upgraded accessible roundabout soon to be installed.

"We are committed to deliver further improvements, which we are looking to fund with contributions from agreed housing developments within the town."