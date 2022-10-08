Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Popular children's play area closed until further notice due to vandalism

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:54 PM October 8, 2022
The children's play area at Dussindale Park in Thorpe St Andrew.

The children's play area at Dussindale Park in Thorpe St Andrew is closed until further notice. - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

A children's play area in a park on the outskirts of Norwich has been shut due to vandalism.

The play area in Dussindale Park in Thorpe St Andrew is closed to the public until further notice for safety reasons.

Parents are being encouraged to take their children to a nearby park instead. 

In a statement on social media, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council said: "It is with deep regret that owing to further vandalism within Dussindale Park, in the interests of safety we have taken the decision to temporarily close the play area.

"We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience caused and would encourage users to take the short five-minute walk to the recently refurbished play area at the Sir George Morse Park instead."

