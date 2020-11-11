Drugs seized as police search Norwich homes

Published: 11:57 AM November 11, 2020 Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020

Norwich police carried out a number of searches of people and homes in Suffolk Square in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drugs were recovered when people and homes were searched in a set of Norwich flats.

https://twitter.com/NorwichPoliceUK/status/1326343453719064577/photo/1

Last night’s (Tuesday, November 10) operation in Suffolk Square, off Vauxhall Street in Norwich, was carried out by the Earlham safer neighbourhood team.

Norwich police tweeted that a quantity of Class A and Class B Drugs had been seized.

The constabulary confirmed that cannabis and a small quantity of class A drugs had been recovered.

No arrests were made.

You may also want to watch:

The previous night, the safer neighbourhood team had been patrolling “areas of interest”, including Suffolk Square, Vauxhall Street, Denbigh Road, Mill Hill Road. Northfields and Lovelace Road.