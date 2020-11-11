News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Drugs seized as police search Norwich homes

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:57 AM November 11, 2020    Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020
Norwich police carried out a number of searches of people and homes in Suffolk Square in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drugs were recovered when people and homes were searched in a set of Norwich flats.

Last night’s (Tuesday, November 10) operation in Suffolk Square, off Vauxhall Street in Norwich, was carried out by the Earlham safer neighbourhood team.

Norwich police tweeted that a quantity of Class A and Class B Drugs had been seized.

The constabulary confirmed that cannabis and a small quantity of class A drugs had been recovered.

No arrests were made.

The previous night, the safer neighbourhood team had been patrolling “areas of interest”, including Suffolk Square, Vauxhall Street, Denbigh Road, Mill Hill Road. Northfields and Lovelace Road.

