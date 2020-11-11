Drugs seized as police search Norwich homes
Drugs were recovered when people and homes were searched in a set of Norwich flats.
Last night’s (Tuesday, November 10) operation in Suffolk Square, off Vauxhall Street in Norwich, was carried out by the Earlham safer neighbourhood team.
Norwich police tweeted that a quantity of Class A and Class B Drugs had been seized.
The constabulary confirmed that cannabis and a small quantity of class A drugs had been recovered.
No arrests were made.
The previous night, the safer neighbourhood team had been patrolling “areas of interest”, including Suffolk Square, Vauxhall Street, Denbigh Road, Mill Hill Road. Northfields and Lovelace Road.
