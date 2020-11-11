Drugs seized as police search Norwich homes
PUBLISHED: 07:17 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:17 11 November 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
Drugs were recovered when “numerous” people and homes were searched when police carried out an operation in a set of Norwich flats.
Last night’s (Tuesday, November 10) operation in Suffolk Square, off Vauxhall Street in Norwich, was carried out by the Earlham safer neighbourhood team.
Norwich police tweeted that “numerous persons and addresses have been searched, as a result of this a quantity of Class A and Class B Drugs have been seized.”
The previous night, the safer neighbourhood team had been patrolling “areas of interest”, including Suffolk Square, Vauxhall Street, Denbigh Road, Mill Hill Road. Northfields and Lovelace Road.
More to follow.
