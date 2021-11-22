Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
- Credit: Ben Hardy
Workers at a city industrial estate were greeted by droves of police vans as they arrived for work on Monday morning after 100 cannabis plants were uncovered nearby.
Officers searched a building unit in Naylor Road of the Sweetbriar Industrial Estate in Hellesdon on Sunday.
But two forensic vans and a police car could still be seen outside the cordoned building on Monday as enquiries continue into the stash.
And it was business as usual for the businesses on the estate who have become used to emergency services on site.
Rhys Margiston, who works for a nearby car maintenance company, said: "It is one of those things we get used to but should not have to.
"Some of the stuff that goes on around here is ridiculous.
"Police were here when we got in at 7.30am and there was a strong smell.
"There are a lot of empty units on the estate and I think it's because of the cheap rates of the units."
The worker said similar activity recently took place in Page Road in the estate during the summer.
A staff member who did not wish to be named at Woody's Snack Bar, which sets up a stand in the estate, said he was not surprised by the raid.
"There have been two within the last four years and this won't be the last I suspect," he said.
An anonymous 27-year-old mechanic, who can see the police cordon from his business, said he had no idea anything suspect was taking taking place in the unit.
"I did not think anyone was in there," he added. "I thought it was just for storage.
"I came in for work this morning and police were already here at 8.30am. It is normally pretty quiet so I thought someone had died at first."
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "On arrival, officers discovered approximately 100 cannabis plants.
"A seal is currently in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing."