News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in house raid

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:58 AM June 10, 2021   
Police carried out a raid in the Marlpit area of Norwich.

Police carried out a raid in the Marlpit area of Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Police

Weapons, cash and a "substantial" amount of drugs were seized in a raid on a home in Norwich.

Police said on Wednesday they had carried out the raid in the Marlpit area of the city.

Officers from Earlham teamed up with the Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood Team to enforce the drug warrant.

"Numerous" weapons were seized along with the suspected controlled drugs and the money, while one person was arrested.

The investigation continues.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Brasted's takes over Caistor Hall Hotel in Norfolk

Restaurant firm Brasted's takes over Caistor Hall Hotel

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cyclist among the new cycle road markings on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Live

Two weeks of roadworks begin today on key road in and out of Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Rick's Place assistant manager Paul Sexton at Tuesday's filming. Date: Jan 1990

Nostalgia | Gallery

Remember nights out at Rick's Place in Anglia Square?

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon