Drugs, weapons and cash seized in house raid

Published: 11:58 AM June 10, 2021

Police carried out a raid in the Marlpit area of Norwich. - Credit: Norwich Police

Weapons, cash and a "substantial" amount of drugs were seized in a raid on a home in Norwich.

Police said on Wednesday they had carried out the raid in the Marlpit area of the city.

Officers from Earlham teamed up with the Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood Team to enforce the drug warrant.

"Numerous" weapons were seized along with the suspected controlled drugs and the money, while one person was arrested.

The investigation continues.