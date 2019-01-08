Search

Four drug drivers arrested in one day

08 January, 2019 - 09:36
Officers from Operation Moonshot stop another driver in Norwich

Five arrests were made by a mobile city patrol team yesterday- including four drug drivers.

The Moonshot City team and roads policing officers arrested five people on the roads, with four testing positive for a drug wipe.

Two Operation Moonshot teams are now active after a trial in the west of the county, with the Moonshot City team active in Norwich since November 17.

The mobile unit focuses on disrupting criminal activity as they enter or leave the county by road, and over the course of 24 shifts Moonshot City has made 55 arrests and seized 41 vehicles.

Chief constable Simon Bailey has pledged to set up a new dedicated Moonshot team in the east of the county.

