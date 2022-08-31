Armed drug dealer who attempted to run from police gets jail sentence
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A drug dealer who was armed with a knife and attempted to run from the police has been jailed for four years.
Marwan Al-Khalaf, 21, was stopped by officers on patrol in Emmanuel Street, Cambridge, just after 10pm on February, 23, back in 2020.
They approached Al-Khalaf, of Brazen Gate, Norwich, after he was seen acting suspiciously outside of a shop.
Despite attempting to run, he was quickly grabbed by the chasing officers.
When asked why he had tried to get away he said: “I’m not going to lie to you, I have a knife”.
A search revealed that Al-Khalaf was in possession of a knife, alongside cash and multiple mobile phones.
He was arrested and an investigation found the phones were being used to deal class A drugs.
Al-Khalaf pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.
On Friday, August 26, at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for four years.
PC Ross Spalthoff said: “Thanks to this excellent proactive policing, there is one less drug dealer on the streets of Cambridge.
“I hope this sentence makes it clear that drug dealing does not pay, it is not an affluent lifestyle and it will attract robust prison sentences.”