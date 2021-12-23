Three people arrested in Earlham in connection with drug offences

A visit to a property in Earlham led to arrests. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Three people have been arrested at a property in Norwich in connection with drug offences.

Officers visiting a property in Northfields on Thursday, December 16, arrested two adults, a 45-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

Both were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, two counts of theft and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested at the address on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and possession of a Class B drug.

All three people were taken to Wymondham police station for questioning and have since been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

