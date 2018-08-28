Driver caught travelling nearly 100mph on A47

A driver has been caught travelling at 95mph on the A47.

They were stopped by Breckland Police at about 5am on Sunday, October 21 after their Jaguar XF was spotted travelling 25mph over the speed limit.

The driver was given a verbal warning and advice before a Traffic Offence Report [speeding ticket].

Breckland Police posted on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped just now on the A47 travelling at 95mph. TOR issued and strong words of advice given.”