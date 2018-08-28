Search

Driver caught travelling nearly 100mph on A47

PUBLISHED: 07:55 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:43 21 October 2018

The driver of the Jaguar XF was caught going 95mph. Picture: Breckland Police

The driver of the Jaguar XF was caught going 95mph. Picture: Breckland Police

Archant

A driver has been caught travelling at 95mph on the A47.

They were stopped by Breckland Police at about 5am on Sunday, October 21 after their Jaguar XF was spotted travelling 25mph over the speed limit.

The driver was given a verbal warning and advice before a Traffic Offence Report [speeding ticket].

Breckland Police posted on Twitter: “Vehicle stopped just now on the A47 travelling at 95mph. TOR issued and strong words of advice given.”

