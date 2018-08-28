Search

Drone and police dogs used to track down man who fled after failing to stop for police

PUBLISHED: 14:23 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 22 January 2019

Police arrested a driver after they failed to stop. Photo: Norfolk police

Police arrested a driver after they failed to stop. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

The police drone and force dogs were used to track down a man who fled his vehicle after failing to stop for police.

Norwich police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon to say the driver had been arrested for driving while disqualified, recording a positive drugs wipe and failing to stop for officers.

They said that after a “short pursuit” the man left the vehicle, and the constabulary used the police drone and dogs to track him down.

On their Twitter account, they referenced their Operation Moonshot, which was launched in April 2016 to disrupt organised crime.

