Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:56 06 November 2018
Archant
A driver has been arrested after colliding with a cyclist in Norwich this morning (November 6).
Norwich Police tweeted at 7:52am that there was a road-traffic collision at Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in the city.
The tweet said the road was not blocked but that traffic was slow.
The police had received a call at 7:47am that there had been a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Whitefriars in Norwich.
An ambulance was called to the scene but there were no major injuries.
The driver of the car was arrested after providing a positive drug test.
