Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google. Archant

A driver has been arrested after colliding with a cyclist in Norwich this morning (November 6).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Police tweeted at 7:52am that there was a road-traffic collision at Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in the city.

The tweet said the road was not blocked but that traffic was slow.

The police had received a call at 7:47am that there had been a collision involving a car and a cyclist at Whitefriars in Norwich.

An ambulance was called to the scene but there were no major injuries.

The driver of the car was arrested after providing a positive drug test.