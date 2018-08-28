Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A police pursuit which reached speeds of up to 100mph over almost 18 miles on the A47 came to a dramatic end when officers drew their tasers on the drink driver who had jumped into the back seat, a court has heard.

Officers received a call about a suspected drink driver on the A47 and put on their blue lights as driver, Liam O’Grady, failed to stop.

Police started their pursuit at North Tuddenham, near Dereham, at about 3am on Saturday, December 29 and followed O’Grady as he reached speeds of between 80mph and 100mph as he sped towards Dereham through Swanton Morley and Little Fransham.

Jane Walker, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said O’Grady went straight over at the McDonald’s roundabout on the A47 before a “dramatic” exit onto the A1065 at Sporle Road.

She said after the car “came to a stop” officers “made a grab for the keys” while the defendant got into the back seat.

Officers drew their tasers to prevent him from jumping out of the car although they were not used and O’Grady was arrested at just after 3.20am.

He failed a roadside breath test and was found to have 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

O’Grady appeared before city magistrates on Monday (December 31) in custody.

He gave his address as Mill Road, Nottingham and admitted dangerous driving, drink driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He had a number of previous convictions, including two previous offences of driving with excess alcohol.

City magistrates declined jurisdiction and decided the case should be sent to Norwich Crown Court for sentence.

Helen Nicholson, mitigating, said he admitted all the offences which had come more than two years since he was last in trouble.

She said he had spent Christmas with friends in the area and had been heading back to see his daughter who he had not seen for more than a year.

She described the offending as “foolish” and added he now regrets his actions.

O’Grady was granted bail with conditions, including that he abide by a curfew between 7pm and 6am.

A date for sentencing is yet to be fixed.