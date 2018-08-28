Drink driver who pulled over to go to sleep in Tesco car park banned in Christmas crackdown

A drink driver who was found to be over the legal limit when he parked at a supermarket to go to sleep has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

A drink driver who was found to be over the legal limit when he parked at a supermarket to go to sleep has been banned from getting behind the wheel.

David Tweedie, 54, was spotted by police while driving his Ford Transit in Le Strange Terrace, Hunstanton.

Collette Harper, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said the vehicle was followed by police after it “drifted” over the white lines.

Tweedie went into Southend Road before he pulled into a Tesco store where he parked up.

The court heard Tweedie was “between jobs” and was intending to sleep in his van.

Mrs Harper said he was approached by officers who breath tested him after smelling alcohol in his breath.

After failing a roadside test he was taken to the station where he was found to have 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Tweedie, who gave his address as Mabelthorpe, Lincolnshire, admitted drink driving when he appeared in court on Thursday (December 20).

Rob New, mitigating, said he worked as an odd job man and would be in some difficulty for some time because of his conviction.

He said Tweedie had been between jobs and had intended to sleep in his van.

He said he had completed a job and went to get something to eat but went to the pub and had two or three pints before going to Tesco where he was “going to sleep overnight”.

Tweedie was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £287, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

We have again vowed to name and share those convicted of drink driving during this year’s Christmas crackdown.

More than 100 people have been arrested in Norfolk so far during the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

The festive crackdown, which launched on December 1 and runs until January, has been tackling those driving under the influence of drink or drugs and has seen officers carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks.

Any driver who is stopped due to concerns over the manner of their driving, a vehicle defect, or is involved in a collision, are being breathalysed.