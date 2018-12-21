Search

Updated: Motorist more than four times legal drink drive limit crashes car

21 December, 2018 - 10:56
An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Archant

A motorist who crashed his car was arrested after a roadside breath test showed he was more than four times the legal drink drive limit.

Police were called to Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey, near Norwich, after a vehicle crashed onto its side at about 1.50am on Friday, December 21.

The motorist was found to have 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while the legal limit is 35mcg.

Breckland police tweeted: “Two officers from Dereham assisted on @SouthNorfPolice’s area with a drink driver during the early hours of this morning. Driver blew 148 at the roadside.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called around 1.50am to reports of an overturned vehicle at Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey.

“Officers attended and arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and he was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre, where he remains for questioning.”

