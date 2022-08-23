Thieves slide under cars to steal catalytic converters in Norwich suburb

Thieves have been sliding under cars in Broadland to steal their catalytic converters - Credit: Broadland police

Thieves have been sliding under cars in a Norwich suburb to steal their catalytic converters.

Following the thefts, police have warned those living in Drayton and Broadland to remain vigilant when leaving their cars at night, and to park in a secure place if possible.

Officers have urged homes to use motion sensor or dusk-to-dawn lights outside to act as a preventative measure, as most thieves will work in darkness to avoid detection.

Police are currently appealing for more information on the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to contact 101 or email SNTDraytonandTaverham@norfolk.police.uk.