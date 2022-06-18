'We don't feel safe': Horror at second double stabbing in city this month

Two people have been stabbed and four arrested in Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Francis Redwood

City folk are in shock following the "terribly sad" news that another double stabbing has happened in Norwich.

Two men in their 20s were found by police in Prince of Wales Road on June 17 - one with a stab wound to his chest and the other with a stab wound to his shoulder.

It comes only two weeks after there was another double stabbing in Drayton Road, NR3, on June 2.

Katriana Fitzhenry, 36 from Heartsease and a mum-of-five, said the news was "incredibly sad and awful".

The former 111-caller operative said: "It's scary - these people have ruined their lives."

Holly Payne, 37 who lives in nearby Riverside, added: "It's shocking but not surprising.

"My parents don't want me walking home through here. I take a taxi back instead to feel safer."

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Prince of Wales Road shortly before 5am."

Two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene in connection with the stabbing.

Another two men in their 20s were arrested in the Enfield area of north London at around 9am on Friday morning.

Businesses along Prince of Wales Road said staff are arriving at work with trepidation.

Push Perera, owner of Daily Farm Fresh, said: "I don't feel safe. My staff don't feel safe and my customers don't feel safe - it's really not good.

"It will affect business here. I was speaking to a tourist who came in today - she told me that she didn't feel safe in Norwich."

Sean Pedersen, head chef at Pogue Mahon's, added: "It's sad to see things like this happen - it's appalling to have this on our front doorstep.

"We want this road to go back to being a safer place - it's terrible to see."

Lesley Grahame, Green Party councillor for Thorpe Hamlet Ward, said: "My thoughts are with the victims, those who love them, and the devoted but overstretched NHS staff helping them towards the best possible recovery.

"It's time to rethink Prince of Wales Road to make the streets safer and also the wider culture that allows violence to be thought of as a way to get what you want."

