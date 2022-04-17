Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle

Armed police were called to Norwich's clubland after door staff were threatened with a needle. - Credit: Archant

Armed police were called to the city's clubland this bank holiday weekend following reports that a man was threatening people with a needled syringe.

Officers were called to Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road at around 8pm on Friday, April 15.

Door staff had been involved in a disagreement with the known male when he threatened them with a needle.

Officers were seen in nearby Queen Street.

A man was arrested.

Police are treating it as an isolated incident.

