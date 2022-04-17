Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle
Published: 5:58 PM April 17, 2022
Armed police were called to the city's clubland this bank holiday weekend following reports that a man was threatening people with a needled syringe.
Officers were called to Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road at around 8pm on Friday, April 15.
Door staff had been involved in a disagreement with the known male when he threatened them with a needle.
Officers were seen in nearby Queen Street.
A man was arrested.
Police are treating it as an isolated incident.