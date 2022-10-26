Dog mess missile claims in village see police called in

There have been issues with dog mess in Horsford. Pictured inset is councillor Lisa Starling - Credit: Chris Bishop/Angela Sharpe Photography

A tranquil village street is being monitored by police officers following reports of filled dog poo bags being launched over a fence into a garden.

Horsford Parish Council discussed problems with rubbish being thrown into Gordon Godfrey Way during the authority's meeting in the village hall this month.

The meeting was told that Broadland District Council was due to put signs up in a bid to prevent the dog mess from being thrown.

Gordon Godfrey Way in Horsford - Credit: Google Maps

If this does not help to ease the issue then the council is considering using CCTV in the street.

Lisa Starling, Liberal Democrats district councillor for Horsford, said: "Going back four to five months ago the issue was horrendous and it was just going on and on.

"It is believed poo bags were being thrown over a fence and on to the hedge as well but there was no firm evidence to show this being done.

"It seems to have died down since then. Police have visited a house where it could have possibly been coming from."

Horsford Parish Council chose not to comment on the issue.

But it is understood the matter is still being considered as an ongoing situation which police have been dealing with for "a while".

Ms Starling added: "People were getting in touch on a daily basis asking what we are doing about it.

"It's a sensitive situation. We have had to be very careful."

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.

It comes as there were also issues with dog poo bags being thrown elsewhere in Horsford on a patch of council-owned land at the junction of Mill Lane and Juniper Way.

The county council owns this small piece of land which has become overgrown.

And neighbours spoke of children throwing poo bags at each other from the overflowing bin located next to the land.

During the parish council meeting, a police report said there had been several incidents of anti-social behaviour in the village and police patrols have increased.

Horsford Village Hall where the parish council meeting took place - Credit: Archant

A rise in burglaries has also been reported.