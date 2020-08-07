Search

Advanced search

Dog kicked and walkers assaulted during row in city

PUBLISHED: 13:03 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 07 August 2020

The junction of Oak Street and St Crispins Road, where two people and a dog were assaulted Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The junction of Oak Street and St Crispins Road, where two people and a dog were assaulted Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of kicking a dog and assaulting two people that were walking it in Norwich.

At around 9pm on Thursday, July 23, a man and a woman were walking a dog in Oak Street, when they became involved in a verbal altercation with the driver of a grey Toyota Avensis.

The incident, which happened close to the junction with St Crispins Road, then saw the male driver of the car assault both people - and kick out at the dog.

You may also want to watch:

The man suffered minor facial injuries in the assault, which has prompted a police appeal.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said it is believed a handful of people were in the area at the time and officers wish to speak with anyone that witnessed the altercation.

Anyone with information should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/49795/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk hospital preparing for second coronavirus wave in late September, meeting hears

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Most Read

Norfolk hospital preparing for second coronavirus wave in late September, meeting hears

Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

The ‘least expected place’ - couple’s joy after man proposes over Asda tannoy

Itayi Mukonyora proposed to his girlfriend Astrolisa Zvovuno on a shopping trip to ASDA. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show fall in Norwich

Norwich, is one of three areas in Norfolk which has seen a fall in the coronavirus infection rate within the last week. . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Dog kicked and walkers assaulted during row in city

The junction of Oak Street and St Crispins Road, where two people and a dog were assaulted Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Hundreds of children’s shoes laid outside city hall by climate protesters

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City of Norwich prospect tops national U17 ranking

Calvin Smith Picture: Tony Payne