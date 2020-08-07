Dog kicked and walkers assaulted during row in city

The junction of Oak Street and St Crispins Road, where two people and a dog were assaulted Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

Police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of kicking a dog and assaulting two people that were walking it in Norwich.

At around 9pm on Thursday, July 23, a man and a woman were walking a dog in Oak Street, when they became involved in a verbal altercation with the driver of a grey Toyota Avensis.

The incident, which happened close to the junction with St Crispins Road, then saw the male driver of the car assault both people - and kick out at the dog.

The man suffered minor facial injuries in the assault, which has prompted a police appeal.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said it is believed a handful of people were in the area at the time and officers wish to speak with anyone that witnessed the altercation.

Anyone with information should contact PC Victoria McDowell at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/49795/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.