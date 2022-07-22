£40K muscle car and imitation firearm stolen from family home
- Credit: Tom Webster
A family has been left "paranoid" after yobs broke into their property and stole a high-end muscle car and fake firearm.
The Webster family regularly use their bright purple Dodge Challenger RT to travel from their home in Honingham into the city for day trips.
The vehicle - which only rolled out of the garage two months ago - belongs to 27-year-old Philip Webster, who purchased it while studying for his history PhD at Texas Tech University.
He paid £40,000 for the motor.
Philip's dad, Tom Webster, a semi-retired property director, said: "Everything about the car matched what Philip wanted.
"He had saved up for the last four years to buy it.
"It was about 3.50am on July 20 when I heard Philip's car start up.
"I immediately jumped up and saw it moving off.
"I went into Philip's room and told him his car had been stolen.
"It looks like whoever did it broke into the home office, a little outbuilding next to the house, and found the keys while rummaging around."
Philip immediately called the police to register his pride and joy stolen.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Honingham Road at 4am on Wednesday 20 July 2022, following reports of a burglary.
"A purple Dodge Challenger was stolen from the address.
"An imitation firearm was also stolen.
"Enquires are currently ongoing as the investigation continues."
Tom, 61, added: "Philip is absolutely gutted.
"He's worked so hard to get that car and to have it taken away so shortly after buying it is devastating.
"Thankfully no one was hurt and the insurance will cover it.
"But there's a chance we will never see the car again."
Tom's wife, Brigitte, 57, now won't stay in the house by herself.
Tom said: "My wife is paranoid something else might happen - it's affecting how she feels.
"The wider repercussions might be worse - it's causing undue stress and worry.
"We've shared the news all over social media and it's amazing how much it's spread.
"While there's not a happy resolution yet it's encouraging to see so many different groups pull together.
"Hopefully we'll get a positive result from all of this."