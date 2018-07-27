Do you recognise this person? Police hunt for wanted Norwich man

Published: 10:51 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 6:33 PM October 10, 2020

Jo Sharpe is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Jo Sharpe, aged 33, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

Sharpe is described as white, approximately 6ft tall, of average build and with very short dark hair.

He has a large cross tattoo on his upper left arm and a tattoo of the word 'Chelsea' on the right side of his neck.

It is believed he has links to the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Sharpe or may know of his whereabouts should call Norfolk Police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111