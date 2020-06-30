Man left housebound after disability ramp is stolen

The disability ramp which was stolen from outside a flat on St George's Street, Norwich.

A man has been left housebound after a disability ramp was stolen from outside a flat.

St George's Street, Norwich.

The foldable ramp, which costs £1,000, was taken from St George’s Street, Norwich, between noon and 3pm on Sunday, June 14.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the theft has left a disabled man unable to leave his home.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the crime should contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street police station on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.