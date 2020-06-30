Man left housebound after disability ramp is stolen
PUBLISHED: 20:25 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 30 June 2020
Norfolk Police
A man has been left housebound after a disability ramp was stolen from outside a flat.
The foldable ramp, which costs £1,000, was taken from St George’s Street, Norwich, between noon and 3pm on Sunday, June 14.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the theft has left a disabled man unable to leave his home.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the crime should contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street police station on 101.
Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.