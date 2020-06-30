Search

Advanced search

Man left housebound after disability ramp is stolen

PUBLISHED: 20:25 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:25 30 June 2020

The disability ramp which was stolen from outside a flat on St George's Street, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

The disability ramp which was stolen from outside a flat on St George's Street, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A man has been left housebound after a disability ramp was stolen from outside a flat.

A general view of St George's Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie WyllieA general view of St George's Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

The foldable ramp, which costs £1,000, was taken from St George’s Street, Norwich, between noon and 3pm on Sunday, June 14.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the theft has left a disabled man unable to leave his home.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the crime should contact PC Matt Taylor at Bethel Street police station on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman dies after being hit by a train

There may be delays on Greater Anglia services after a person was hit by a train in Romford. Picture: Sonya Brown

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

Popular landlord retires from city centre pub

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Landlord Hakim Skalli. Picture: Steve Adams

Holiday flights to sun back on from Norwich Airport after airlines resume routes

Richard Pace, Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

BMW-driving ‘scheming’ grandmother jailed for £216,000 credit card fraud

Florence Spencer from Norwich, who has been jailed for cheating banks and credit card companies out out £216,000. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary.

Norwich pub gearing up to reopen with VIP pods and fine dining marquee

Landlord Jason Carter with the new VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Prolific paedophile’ sentenced after admitting further historic offences

Roy Reynolds. Photo: Submitted

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan. Picture: Archant

Man left housebound after disability ramp is stolen

The disability ramp which was stolen from outside a flat on St George's Street, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police